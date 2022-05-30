$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRCGet Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. MRC Global reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 14.63% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. MRC Global’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRC. TheStreet raised MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MRC Global during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRC stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. MRC Global has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.46.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

