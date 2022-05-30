-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Tufin Software Technologies also reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.74). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.59). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 74.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TUFN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Western Standard LLC boosted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 270,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 127,327 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $12.65. 13,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,645. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

