-$0.22 EPS Expected for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Tufin Software Technologies also reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.59). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 74.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on TUFN shares. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tufin Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

TUFN traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $12.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,645. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $13.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

