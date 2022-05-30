-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sientra’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Sientra reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sientra will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.84). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.62). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $22.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 498.54% and a negative net margin of 71.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

SIEN has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sientra from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sientra in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.89.

Shares of NASDAQ SIEN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.00. 124,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,474. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $62.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.11. Sientra has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sientra during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sientra during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Sientra by 388.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 126,804 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sientra by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,802,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,306,000 after purchasing an additional 161,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sientra during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

