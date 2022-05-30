$0.34 EPS Expected for Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mastech Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.35. Mastech Digital reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mastech Digital will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mastech Digital.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastech Digital in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Mastech Digital stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,852. Mastech Digital has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $21.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.93. The firm has a market cap of $201.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

