$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for JOYY’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.44. JOYY reported earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 226.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JOYY will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow JOYY.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $1.25. The business had revenue of $663.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.42 million. JOYY had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JOYY in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JOYY from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in JOYY in the 4th quarter valued at $4,926,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in JOYY by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,056,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,995,000 after acquiring an additional 906,900 shares in the last quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in JOYY in the 4th quarter valued at $38,375,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in JOYY by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,161,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,699,000 after acquiring an additional 584,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in JOYY by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,747,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,814,000 after acquiring an additional 570,232 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YY traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.11. 17,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. JOYY has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $81.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is presently -170.59%.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

