-$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.55) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exagen’s earnings. Exagen posted earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exagen will report full-year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($2.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.60). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Exagen.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.01). Exagen had a negative net margin of 64.26% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on XGN shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Exagen from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Exagen in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Exagen from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XGN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Exagen by 269.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 266,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exagen by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 21,444 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Exagen by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,384,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,831,000 after acquiring an additional 658,553 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exagen by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 390,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 221,095 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Exagen during the 3rd quarter worth $1,700,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exagen stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.13. The company had a trading volume of 893 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,249. Exagen has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 8.72 and a quick ratio of 8.72. The company has a market capitalization of $83.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.45.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

