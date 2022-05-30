$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.63. Mondelez International reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536,591 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,975,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,301,000 after acquiring an additional 456,083 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,884,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,564 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,361,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,557,000 after acquiring an additional 549,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $1.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.76. The company had a trading volume of 499,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,644,790. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47. The company has a market cap of $88.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.81 and its 200-day moving average is $64.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

