$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to report $0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Bank of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.76. Bank of America reported earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bank of America.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share.
BAC traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.02. 1,463,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,396,691. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.87. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $298.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.
About Bank of America (Get Rating)
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
