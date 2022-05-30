$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to report $0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Bank of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.76. Bank of America reported earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bank of America.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.41.

BAC traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.02. 1,463,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,396,691. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.87. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $298.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of America (BAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.