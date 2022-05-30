$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) to post $0.87 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HighPeak Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. HighPeak Energy reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,350%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HighPeak Energy will report full year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HighPeak Energy.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $98.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.26 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 17.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on HPK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HighPeak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of HighPeak Energy from $32.50 to $38.75 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of HighPeak Energy stock traded up $2.36 on Wednesday, reaching $32.18. The stock had a trading volume of 21,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,225. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.80. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.57 and a beta of 0.58. HighPeak Energy has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $38.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

In related news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $181,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPK. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $7,837,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $4,443,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in HighPeak Energy by 140.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 165,665 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HighPeak Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,464,000. 14.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HighPeak Energy (Get Rating)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

