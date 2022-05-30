$1.12 EPS Expected for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) will report $1.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the lowest is $0.80. Henry Schein posted earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $4.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Henry Schein.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSIC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

In related news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $981,964.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,616 shares in the company, valued at $8,172,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $1,250,357.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,922.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,298. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,756,000 after purchasing an additional 214,846 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,609,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,427,000 after purchasing an additional 427,442 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,675,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,453,000 after acquiring an additional 60,622 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 23.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,616,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,303,000 after acquiring an additional 691,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 132.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,111,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,481 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.96. 30,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,383. Henry Schein has a one year low of $70.25 and a one year high of $92.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79.

About Henry Schein (Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Henry Schein (HSIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.