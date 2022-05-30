$1.14 EPS Expected for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Apple’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21. Apple posted earnings of $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $7.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.21.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $5.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,152,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,104,234. Apple has a 12 month low of $123.13 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.12. The company has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

