$1.34 EPS Expected for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) to announce $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Lear’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $1.97. Lear posted earnings per share of $2.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lear will report full year earnings of $8.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $9.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $16.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.48 to $18.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lear.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 1.15%. Lear’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LEA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lear from $177.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lear from $174.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.53.

Shares of NYSE LEA traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $136.56. The stock had a trading volume of 17,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,430. Lear has a twelve month low of $122.67 and a twelve month high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.85%.

In other Lear news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.57, for a total transaction of $198,371.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $525,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Lear by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Lear by 3.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lear by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lear by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lear (LEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.