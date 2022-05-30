-$1.43 EPS Expected for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($1.43) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.98) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.60). REGENXBIO posted earnings per share of ($1.36) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full year earnings of ($4.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.52) to ($3.75). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.28) to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow REGENXBIO.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $2.39. REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $398.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1759.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet lowered REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.38.

Shares of RGNX traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,270. REGENXBIO has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $46.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 742.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

