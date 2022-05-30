$1.73 EPS Expected for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCGet Rating) to post $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.89. Wintrust Financial posted earnings of $1.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $8.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $9.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.53. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $462.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Wintrust Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.25.

In other news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.23 per share, for a total transaction of $456,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,037 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,575.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,287,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 75,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after acquiring an additional 47,401 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth $1,921,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 542,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,406,000 after purchasing an additional 334,184 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $87.51. The company had a trading volume of 191,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,172. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $65.66 and a 52-week high of $105.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.10%.

About Wintrust Financial (Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

