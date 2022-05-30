10,000 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Bought by Long Focus Capital Management LLC

Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in McKesson by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in McKesson by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.00.

MCK traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $334.96. The stock had a trading volume of 32,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,608. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.67. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $184.43 and a 1-year high of $339.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 26.07%.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 527 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.27, for a total value of $174,052.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,367.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total transaction of $68,322.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,334 shares of company stock worth $15,434,314. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

