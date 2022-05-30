$12.31 Billion in Sales Expected for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) will report $12.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NIKE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.95 billion. NIKE posted sales of $12.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NIKE will report full-year sales of $46.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.43 billion to $46.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $52.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $50.03 billion to $54.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. UBS Group set a $173.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.52.

NIKE stock traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.99. 311,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,108,369. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.86 and a 200 day moving average of $142.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $182.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. NIKE has a 12-month low of $103.46 and a 12-month high of $179.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $82,459,000 after buying an additional 102,792 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its stake in NIKE by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 183,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,679,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

