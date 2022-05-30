12,618 Shares in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) Acquired by Sandia Investment Management LP

Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Gores Holdings VII by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 3rd quarter valued at about $691,000. Finally, Context Advisory LLC grew its position in Gores Holdings VII by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Context Advisory LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter.

Gores Holdings VII stock opened at $9.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.92. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

