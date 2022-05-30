129,700 Shares in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Bought by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 129,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,284,000. Comerica accounts for 5.2% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Point72 Europe London LLP owned 0.10% of Comerica as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMA. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 883.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 14,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Compass Point raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered Comerica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.19.

NYSE CMA traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.83. The company had a trading volume of 31,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,385. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.82 and its 200 day moving average is $88.94.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. The business had revenue of $700.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Comerica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.