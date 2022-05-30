150,000 Shares in Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FXCOU) Bought by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FXCOU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FXCOU. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Financial Strategies Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Financial Strategies Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $662,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Financial Strategies Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,033,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Financial Strategies Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,035,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Financial Strategies Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,207,000.

Financial Strategies Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.35 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,867. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.35. Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

