$16.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) will post sales of $16.06 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.92 billion. Accenture reported sales of $13.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Accenture will report full year sales of $62.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $61.66 billion to $62.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $68.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $66.72 billion to $70.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.35.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 169,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,188,000 after buying an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Accenture by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACN traded up $12.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $304.15. The stock had a trading volume of 127,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,139. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $268.17 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.38. The firm has a market cap of $192.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

