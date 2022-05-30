$171.60 Million in Sales Expected for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $171.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $151.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $202.40 million. The RMR Group posted sales of $145.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full year sales of $708.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $636.57 million to $784.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $722.48 million, with estimates ranging from $636.00 million to $810.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The RMR Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RMR. StockNews.com downgraded The RMR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on The RMR Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

RMR stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.85. 46,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,922. The RMR Group has a 52 week low of $26.82 and a 52 week high of $47.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the first quarter worth $337,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC increased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 206,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 15,597 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

