$2.06 EPS Expected for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) to post $2.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.06. Alexandria Real Estate Equities reported earnings per share of $1.93 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will report full year earnings of $8.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.39 to $8.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.12 to $9.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $615.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARE. StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

NYSE ARE traded up $5.29 on Wednesday, hitting $168.59. 24,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,844. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.96 and a 200-day moving average of $195.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52 week low of $156.94 and a 52 week high of $224.95. The stock has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 164.88%.

In related news, Director James P. Cain sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total value of $82,135.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total value of $857,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,110,474.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,996 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,897,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,010,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,139,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,046,894,000 after acquiring an additional 226,651 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth about $3,007,227,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,367,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,097,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,751 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,130,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,032,429,000 after acquiring an additional 224,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.