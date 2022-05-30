$2.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTXGet Rating) will announce sales of $2.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.17 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $8.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.29 billion to $8.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.82 billion to $9.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRTX. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.10.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $4.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $273.73. 84,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,739. The company has a 50 day moving average of $265.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $292.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.55.

In related news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 3,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total transaction of $793,225.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.11, for a total transaction of $708,561.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,687 shares of company stock worth $11,729,432 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Earnings History and Estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)

