$2.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) to post earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for F5’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.19. F5 posted earnings per share of $2.76 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that F5 will report full-year earnings of $9.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.43 to $9.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.19 to $11.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow F5.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. F5 had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $634.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on F5 from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on F5 from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their target price on F5 from $232.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded F5 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on F5 from $273.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.15.

Shares of FFIV traded up $4.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.29. The stock had a trading volume of 9,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,803. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.14. F5 has a fifty-two week low of $151.66 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00.

In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.68, for a total value of $40,523.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,826.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total value of $154,025.67. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,568.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,923 shares of company stock worth $2,110,384 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in F5 by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,871 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in F5 by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in F5 by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,818 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in F5 by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

