$2.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.30 and the highest is $2.44. Rockwell Automation posted earnings of $2.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full year earnings of $9.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.02 to $10.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.05 to $12.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ROK shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.00.

ROK stock traded up $6.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.02. The company had a trading volume of 51,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.87 and a 200 day moving average of $287.34. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $191.07 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.45%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 2,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 53.2% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

