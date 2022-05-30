$2.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.65 billion and the lowest is $2.61 billion. Insight Enterprises posted sales of $2.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year sales of $10.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.54 billion to $10.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.02 billion to $11.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS.

NSIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Insight Enterprises stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.19. 209,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,471. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Insight Enterprises has a 12-month low of $88.28 and a 12-month high of $111.02. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.46.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.89 per share, for a total transaction of $3,795,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,019,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,384,355.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $518,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 307,985 shares of company stock worth $30,350,303. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,562,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 6.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

