20,000 Shares in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Acquired by Long Focus Capital Management LLC

Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2,448.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 611,259 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $51,804,000 after purchasing an additional 587,273 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 344.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,496 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $36,045,000 after acquiring an additional 322,073 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 65.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 681,375 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $57,746,000 after acquiring an additional 270,203 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth $12,951,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,110,591 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $349,565,000 after acquiring an additional 146,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WYNN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.35.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,254. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.81. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $56.36 and a one year high of $136.83.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $953.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

