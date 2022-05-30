$21.63 Million in Sales Expected for O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) will report $21.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.60 million and the highest is $21.70 million. O2Micro International reported sales of $26.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full-year sales of $95.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $91.23 million to $100.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $111.60 million, with estimates ranging from $108.10 million to $115.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. O2Micro International had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $21.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 million.

Separately, StockNews.com raised O2Micro International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of O2Micro International by 41.3% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,825,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,874,000 after buying an additional 1,118,132 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of O2Micro International by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,812,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after buying an additional 148,507 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the fourth quarter valued at $596,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the third quarter valued at $631,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the fourth quarter valued at $441,000. 38.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OIIM traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $4.05. 66,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,814. O2Micro International has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $8.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.89.

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Korea, the Philippines, Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manages and provides power for LCD and LED lighting; controls and monitors battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; performs DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources.

