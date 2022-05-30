$23.12 Million in Sales Expected for Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) to report sales of $23.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Unity Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.44 million and the lowest is $22.80 million. Unity Bancorp posted sales of $21.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Bancorp will report full-year sales of $92.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $90.70 million to $94.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $98.70 million, with estimates ranging from $95.20 million to $102.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Unity Bancorp.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 18.21%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNTY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.40. The stock had a trading volume of 28,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,846. The company has a market capitalization of $297.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Unity Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $31.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 11.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNTY. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 158.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 515.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 3.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 255,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 16.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

