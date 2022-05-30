$243.12 Million in Sales Expected for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) will report $243.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Life Storage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $242.10 million and the highest is $243.71 million. Life Storage posted sales of $187.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full year sales of $975.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $965.78 million to $979.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). Life Storage had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $233.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Life Storage’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $1,178,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,285 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,423,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,744,696,000 after purchasing an additional 278,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,610,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,358,000 after purchasing an additional 785,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,499,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,864,000 after purchasing an additional 547,484 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 10.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,604,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,771,000 after purchasing an additional 256,549 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Life Storage by 18.5% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,478,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,121,000 after acquiring an additional 386,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LSI traded up $4.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.77. 11,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,322. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $98.71 and a twelve month high of $154.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.30%.

About Life Storage (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

