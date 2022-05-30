250,000 Shares in Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOU) Bought by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,323,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,207,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,030,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,897,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,591,000.

NASDAQ:DAOOU opened at $10.00 on Monday. Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $11.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.06.

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, or reorganization or any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

