250,000 Shares in Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTRY) Bought by TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTRY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned about 1.74% of Monterey Bio Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monterey Bio Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Monterey Bio Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Monterey Bio Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,231,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Monterey Bio Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,975,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monterey Bio Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $2,851,000. 71.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTRY traded up $10.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.06. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,889. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98. Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.06.

Monterey Bio Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the biotech industry. The company was formerly known as Chardan FinTech Acquisition Corp.

