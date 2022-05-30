$26.57 Million in Sales Expected for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) to report $26.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.51 million. OrganiGram posted sales of $16.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full year sales of $102.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $94.81 million to $107.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $143.62 million, with estimates ranging from $124.84 million to $157.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 32.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $25.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OGI. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OrganiGram currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.36.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 1.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 400,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of OrganiGram by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of OrganiGram by 3.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 246,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 8,503 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of OrganiGram by 10.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of OrganiGram by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 538,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares during the period. 11.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OGI traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.16. 4,715,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,218,948. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $363.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 0.36.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

