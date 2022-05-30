$277.07 Million in Sales Expected for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) will announce sales of $277.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Abiomed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $276.60 million and the highest is $277.39 million. Abiomed reported sales of $252.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Abiomed.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.80.

Shares of ABMD stock traded up $5.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $266.34. 7,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,504. Abiomed has a 12 month low of $226.46 and a 12 month high of $379.30. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $288.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.13.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total transaction of $516,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,125,903.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,546,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,399,020. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Abiomed by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Abiomed by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abiomed Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abiomed (ABMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.