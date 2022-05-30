28,469 Shares in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Purchased by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 28,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $6.64 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.40.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 141.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.57%.

NLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Annaly Capital Management Profile (Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.