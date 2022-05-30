28,469 Shares in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Purchased by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 28,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $6.64 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.40.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.57%.
NLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.
Annaly Capital Management Profile (Get Rating)
Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.
