$3.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) will report $3.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.96 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.79 billion. Tractor Supply reported sales of $3.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full year sales of $13.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.66 billion to $14.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $14.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.35 billion to $14.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tractor Supply.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS.
In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TSCO stock traded up $6.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.43. 44,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,750. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.44. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.20%.
Tractor Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tractor Supply (TSCO)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tractor Supply (TSCO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.