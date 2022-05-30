$3.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) This Quarter

Posted by on May 30th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCOGet Rating) will report $3.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.96 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.79 billion. Tractor Supply reported sales of $3.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full year sales of $13.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.66 billion to $14.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $14.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.35 billion to $14.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCOGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Oppenheimer raised Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.05.

In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO stock traded up $6.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.43. 44,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,750. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.44. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.20%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tractor Supply (TSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.