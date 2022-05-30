$30.35 Million in Sales Expected for Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBXGet Rating) will announce sales of $30.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Third Coast Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.20 million and the highest is $31.50 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Third Coast Bancshares will report full year sales of $127.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.40 million to $131.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $165.69 million, with estimates ranging from $157.20 million to $174.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Third Coast Bancshares.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $26.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.32 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Third Coast Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stephens cut their price objective on Third Coast Bancshares from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCBX. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 28.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.75. 118,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,873. Third Coast Bancshares has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.37.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

