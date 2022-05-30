3,002 Shares in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Acquired by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HOLX. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 437.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,798,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $132,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,840 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hologic by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,656,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,229 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 994.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 674,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,629,000 after purchasing an additional 612,761 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Hologic by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,139,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,215,000 after purchasing an additional 603,846 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hologic by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,332,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $867,584,000 after purchasing an additional 423,495 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hologic news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,058,250.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hologic stock opened at $77.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $81.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 28.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

