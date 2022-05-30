31,270 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Bought by Seaport Global Advisors LLC

Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 237.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 628.9% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.94. 576,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,891,584. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average of $17.61. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.19. The firm has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,088.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $27,765.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,883.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,629 shares of company stock worth $1,862,017. Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

