32,154 Shares in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Purchased by Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC

Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC acquired a new position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,154 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,000. VMware accounts for approximately 1.7% of Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in VMware by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. FBN Securities dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.57.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,292,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,034 shares in the company, valued at $9,629,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $873,090.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,064,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,793 in the last ninety days. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VMware stock traded up $4.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $129.26. 333,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.64. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $167.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.28). VMware had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

