$357.35 Million in Sales Expected for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) to report $357.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Interface’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $356.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $358.00 million. Interface posted sales of $294.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Interface.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. Interface had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TILE. Zacks Investment Research raised Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Interface in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,854,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,697 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interface in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Interface by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Interface by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,182,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,912,000 after buying an additional 220,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in Interface by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 103,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TILE traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,825. Interface has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $18.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $867.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.85%.

Interface Company Profile (Get Rating)

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Interface (TILE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.