$367.92 Million in Sales Expected for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) will report $367.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $329.00 million to $426.00 million. Centennial Resource Development reported sales of $232.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.35). Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

CDEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Centennial Resource Development to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.20.

Centennial Resource Development stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.83. The stock had a trading volume of 7,390,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,920,518. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 5.21. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $9.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In other news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $81,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDEV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,666 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

