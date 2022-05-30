384,000 Shares in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Acquired by Alua Capital Management LP

Alua Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 384,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,342,000. Global-e Online accounts for about 1.3% of Alua Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Alua Capital Management LP owned about 0.27% of Global-e Online at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Global-e Online from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Global-e Online from $58.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Global-e Online from $55.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Global-e Online stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.28. 45,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,434. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.46 and its 200 day moving average is $39.77. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $83.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.57.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

