$4.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) will post $4.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.60 billion. Stryker posted sales of $4.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stryker will report full year sales of $18.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.28 billion to $18.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $19.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.42 billion to $19.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYK. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.53.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $236.50. 36,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,146. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $251.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.53. Stryker has a 12 month low of $224.02 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Stryker by 11.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Stryker by 45.9% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 97,692 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,118,000 after buying an additional 30,745 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.2% in the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

