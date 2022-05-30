402,145 Shares in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX) Purchased by TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 402,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $5,725,000. Omni Partners US LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition by 201.3% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 531,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after buying an additional 354,954 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Astrea Acquisition during the third quarter worth $3,856,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Astrea Acquisition by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 311,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Astrea Acquisition by 0.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 300,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASAX remained flat at $$9.78 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,105. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81. Astrea Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the businesses in the food and beverage/hospitality, financial services, technology, consumer, real estate and transportation, telecom and media, and industrial sectors.

