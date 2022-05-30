410,000 Shares in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Purchased by Long Focus Capital Management LLC

Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 410,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,517,000. Liberty Global makes up approximately 1.5% of Long Focus Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $484,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,776,372.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $726,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,262,332.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of LBTYK traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.08. 118,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,340,173. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $30.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

LBTYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

