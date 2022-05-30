$43.59 Million in Sales Expected for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) will post $43.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.58 million to $43.60 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust reported sales of $40.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full year sales of $180.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $172.70 million to $188.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $215.58 million, with estimates ranging from $185.30 million to $245.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 54.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KREF shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KREF traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.46. 435,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 409.61, a quick ratio of 409.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.73. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $23.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.37%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.