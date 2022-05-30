452 Shares in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Bought by Divisadero Street Capital Management LP

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 24,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 373.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 23,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.11.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $141,316.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

DIN stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.08. 8,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,738. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.24 and its 200 day moving average is $74.94. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.38 and a 12-month high of $98.19.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $230.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.18 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 10.53%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

