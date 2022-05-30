$455.03 Million in Sales Expected for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) will report sales of $455.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SMART Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $455.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $455.10 million. SMART Global reported sales of $437.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SMART Global.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 49.59%. The company had revenue of $449.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SGH shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

NASDAQ:SGH traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.90. The company had a trading volume of 14,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.12. SMART Global has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $37.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.85.

In other news, SVP Claude Demby sold 27,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $654,844.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,936,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in SMART Global in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in SMART Global by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in SMART Global by 618.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SMART Global by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in SMART Global in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

